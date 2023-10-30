Strong cold front brings drastic changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. After a very warm October weekend, we have some drastic change coming through the day today.

We start off this morning with cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 60s. A strong cold front is looming off to our northwest and will continue to track east across the Tennessee Valley through the morning into the afternoon. Light rain showers will be expected through the morning into the afternoon with rainfall totals likely staying below one tenth of an inch. Temperatures will quickly fall into the afternoon with a strong north wind gusting over 25 miles per hour. Breezy winds will stay with us overnight with cold lows in the middle to upper 30s under slowly clearing skies, some isolated frost is possible.

The good news is we will see sunshine for Halloween Tuesday, but it will be a chilly and breezy day. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to middle 50s but the strong northwest breeze will keep our wind chill in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. The wind will stick around for Trick-or-Treating activities so be sure to dress in layers.

A Freeze Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 20s by daybreak Wednesday. Please protect any plants and pipes, also bring your pets inside. Wednesday will bring more sunshine and well below average high temperatures in the lower 50s again. The pesky northwest wind will start to taper off by Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday will start our temperature rebound with highs returning to the low to middle 60s. Next weekend will be warmer with seasonal highs in the low to middle 70s. Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning and clocks will fall back one hour.

