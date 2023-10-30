Sheffield Police identify 2 in murder-suicide

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A 10-year-old boy was taken to UAB Children’s Hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, while two people are dead following a murder-suicide in Sheffield on Sunday night.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, this started as a domestic incident at approximately 10:00 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments.

Police said officers arrived at the apartment and noticed two individuals in the living room dead from gunshot wounds. Ashley Lynn McClung, 38, and Adam Christopher Narmore, 40, have been identified as the victims. Police said the two victims got into an altercation and Narmore then shot McClung with a .410 shotgun.

In court documents obtained by WAFF, a criminal complaint was reported by McClung in August after Narmore allegedly “consumed lots of alcohol” and McClung was observed with multiple injuries on her body by sheriff’s deputies. Court records state Narmore allegedly struck McClung in the face, slapping her, and then later pulled her out of a vehicle with force by her hair.

Narmore was then arrested for domestic violence in the third degree by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. Narmore was then booked into Colbert County Jail. He was originally scheduled to have a bench trial on December 4 at 9 a.m.

Police say McClung’s 10-year-old son was trying to protect her when he was shot in the arm and in the face. Narmore then killed himself with the shotgun. Sheffield Police applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding to the child while at the scene.

The 10-year-old was transferred to Keller Hospital and then later airlifted to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Police say the 10-year-old was alert and speaking with officers at the scene.

The 10-year-old boy is scheduled for surgery later on Monday. At last check, the boy may lose his hand due to his injuries, according to a Sheffield police officer.

McClung and Narmore’s bodies are being sent to forensics for an autopsy. Police said Narmore and McClung were in a dating relationship.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WAFF 48′s Megan Plotka is following developments in this story.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.