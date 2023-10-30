Rock the South 2024 lineup announced

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The biggest party in the south will be back with a star-studded lineup for the 2024 Rock the South announced on Monday morning.

The lineup is stacked with headliners Eric Church, Hardy, and Jelly Roll to fuel your music-loving obsession. Other artists included in the 6th Best Country Music Festival are Oliver Anthony, Parker McCollum, Warren Zeiders, and Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson.

The festival will take the stage next summer on July 18 through 20.

Tickets for the annual festival at Cullman’s York Farms will go on sale beginning November 3 and the pre-sale will begin on November 1.

For more information on Rock the South and tickets, click here.

