Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Pryor Field Regional Airport breaks ground on new taxiway, other projects in the works

Pryor Field to expand airport with cargo ramp
Pryor Field to expand airport with cargo ramp(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) -Pryor Field Regional Airport in Limestone County will soon be full of new additions, according to airport officials.

Crews broke ground earlier this month on a brand-new taxiway. This project is the first phase of what will ultimately become the airport’s new 188 thousand square foot cargo ramp.

When everything is complete, the airport will be able to accommodate a full Boeing 737 aircraft.

Airport Director Adam Fox said the more the airport grows, the more jobs they create.

“I believe Pryor Field has a lot to offer for north Alabama and how we serve our communities through the airport is by creating jobs,” said Fox. “We’ve got a lot of growth opportunities in Limestone County, I believe we are matching the growth we’re seeing in Madison County.”

The taxiway and cargo ramp are estimated to cost over 2 million to further the growth already shown throughout north Alabama.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital
Sheffield Police identify 2 in murder-suicide

Latest News

Sheffield Police identify 2 in murder-suicide
Kelly Kazek shares the story of what followed after the 1908 tornado
Kelly Kazek on the haunted history of Albertville, AL
Rock the South shared their 2024 lineup ahead of presale starting
Rock the South 2024 lineup announced
Deadly shooting in Harvest
Victim identified in deadly Harvest shooting
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens