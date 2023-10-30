Pryor Field Regional Airport breaks ground on new taxiway, other projects in the works

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) -Pryor Field Regional Airport in Limestone County will soon be full of new additions, according to airport officials.

Crews broke ground earlier this month on a brand-new taxiway. This project is the first phase of what will ultimately become the airport’s new 188 thousand square foot cargo ramp.

When everything is complete, the airport will be able to accommodate a full Boeing 737 aircraft.

Airport Director Adam Fox said the more the airport grows, the more jobs they create.

“I believe Pryor Field has a lot to offer for north Alabama and how we serve our communities through the airport is by creating jobs,” said Fox. “We’ve got a lot of growth opportunities in Limestone County, I believe we are matching the growth we’re seeing in Madison County.”

The taxiway and cargo ramp are estimated to cost over 2 million to further the growth already shown throughout north Alabama.

