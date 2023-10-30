Much Colder Air Moving In Today | 48 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

After a very warm October weekend, we have some drastic change coming through the day today. Expect a strong cold front to continue to track east across the Tennessee Valley through the afternoon. Light, scattered showers will be expected with rainfall totals likely staying below one tenth of an inch. Temperatures will quickly fall by afternoon into the 40s for most locations with a strong north wind gusting over 25 miles per hour. Breezy winds will stay with us overnight with cold lows in the middle to upper 30s under slowly clearing skies. Some areas of patchy frost will be possible through Tuesday morning.

The good news is we will see sunshine for Halloween Tuesday, but it will be a chilly and breezy day. Highs on Tuesday will reach the low to middle 50s, but the strong northwest breeze will keep our wind chill in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. The wind will stick around for Trick-or-Treating activities so be sure to dress in layers.

A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect during the overnight hours on Tuesday for our first threat of a widespread freeze this season. A Freeze Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday. Lows will drop into the 20s by daybreak Wednesday, so please protect any plants and pipes and also bring your pets inside. Wednesday will bring more sunshine and well below average high temperatures in the lower 50s again. The pesky northwest wind will start to taper off by Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday will start our temperature rebound with highs returning to the low to middle 60s. Next weekend will be warmer with seasonal highs in the low to middle 70s. Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning and clocks will fall back one hour.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.