Live from the field: The Magic City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s described as The Iron Bowl for HBCUs, and after traveling down to Birmingham, we might go as far as to say that it’s even bigger than The Iron Bowl. tens of thousands of Alabama A&M and Alabama State University fans travel to The Magic City every year to tailgate, cheer on their team, and enjoy the half-time show.

The Tennessee Valley Living team sat down with previous coaches, players, superfans, and more to understand just what The Classic means to this community and how it impacts the community.

Former AAMU Assistant Coach, Brawnski Towns:

After playing in The Classic for four years, adding one win to his belt, he went on to coach at AAMU. During his tenure, he coached the Bulldogs for 35 years, winning The Classic a total of 19 times.

TVL ladies join The Maroon & White Band:

Before heading down to Birmingham, the TVL ladies had to try their hand at joining The Maroon & White. Some had an easier time than others...

The history of The Magic City Classic:

200 miles separate AAMU and ASU, but on the fourth Saturday in October every year, they meet in Birmingham. Since 1945, the two teams have faced off. 48′s Sport Director, Carl Prather shared the history.

Former players look back:

Being a Bulldog is not just for four years. The school spirit at AAMU goes beyond the collegiate years and it spans for a lifetime. Marcus King and Van Cunningham played football at AAMU in the 90s and they looked back on their time and talked about what it meant to them.

Game day predictions:

What’s a good game day without some score predictions? WAFF’s Sports Director Carl Prather gave us his.

The planning behind The Magic City Classic:

Executive Director of The Magic City Classic, Parren King sat down to share what all goes into the weekend and how it impacts the surrounding local community.

Testing a Bulldog’s knowledge:

Throughout the show, we tested you on your Magic City Classic knowledge, so we put an AAMU superfan to the test.

