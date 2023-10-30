Gov. Ivey grants $1M to improve Mooresville Rd. in Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a $1 million grant to improve Mooresville Road in Limestone County on Monday.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the grant will help repair the two-lane road that connects Interstate 565 to U.S. Highway 72 to the nearby Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing plant.

The grant will be combined from the Appalachian Regional Commission with a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded earlier by Gov. Ivey.

The project will involve repairing, leveling and resurfacing the road and improving the shoulders. Turn lanes and traffic signals will also be

“With the arrival of Mazda-Toyota and other industries, Mooresville Road has outlived its status as a small farm-to-market road and requires upgrading to handle significantly increased traffic,” Gov. Ivey said in the press release. “I am pleased to announce this funding that will make this route safer and easier to travel.”

Gov. Ivey notified the chairman of the Limestone County Commission, Collin Daly that the grant had been approved. The county has also pledged $200,000 in local funds for the project.

