Check out these easy DIYs for last-minute Halloween decorating

Julia Greene shares 4 easy decor ideas for Halloween
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is tomorrow and if you’re trying to throw some decorations together last minute, we have some cute, easy ones for you.

1. Skull candy bowl

All you’ll need is a few items from the Dollar Tree: a candy bowl, a skeleton, and a can of spray paint.

2. DIY witch’s cauldron

You’ll need clear or frosted ornaments, hot glue, and a base. See Julia Greene’s video here.

3. DIY viral ghosts

These Dollar Tree ghosts are revamped to something cuter! You can use foam balls, vases for the base, and lights. See Julia Greene’s video here.

4. DIY spooky branches for decor

Just grab a tree branch, loose leaves from Dollar Tree, hot glue, and black spray paint.

