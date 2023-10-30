Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Boy shot and injured trying to protect mother in Sheffield murder-suicide

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at UAB Children’s Hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother from being shot in Sheffield.

Two people are dead and a 10-year-old child has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday night. According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, this started as a domestic incident sometime around 10:00 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments. Though he cannot release the names of the victims at this time, Chief Terry says this is being investigated as a murder-suicide. During the shooting the boy was shot while trying to save his mother according to Chief Terry. He says the boys family is now with him at the hospital.

At last check the boy may lose his hand due to his injuries, according to an officer at the scene of the shooting.

WAFF 48′s Megan Plotka is following developments in this story.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Perkins family upset after ALEA denies body camera footage request

Latest News

Crews battle house fire in Triana
Crews battle house fire in Triana
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. after a...
New Hope man killed in motorcycle crash on Paint Rock Rd.
Sheffield boy shot trying to protect mother
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
One month since the death of Steve Perkins, pastors gather for peaceful protest