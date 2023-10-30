Boy shot and injured trying to protect mother in Sheffield murder-suicide

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at UAB Children’s Hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother from being shot in Sheffield.

Two people are dead and a 10-year-old child has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday night. According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, this started as a domestic incident sometime around 10:00 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments. Though he cannot release the names of the victims at this time, Chief Terry says this is being investigated as a murder-suicide. During the shooting the boy was shot while trying to save his mother according to Chief Terry. He says the boys family is now with him at the hospital.

At last check the boy may lose his hand due to his injuries, according to an officer at the scene of the shooting.

WAFF 48′s Megan Plotka is following developments in this story.

