22-year-old woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Decatur

Chelsie Lampkin, 22
Chelsie Lampkin, 22(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Decatur on Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers with the Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire and EMS responded to 3rd Ave. SE in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 56-year-old Terrance Faulks, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rendered aide and transported to the Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, Chelsie Lampkin, 22 was developed as the suspect. She was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Lamkpin was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.

