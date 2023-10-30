Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

2024 Rock the South lineup announced

Rock the South shared their 2024 lineup ahead of presale starting
Rock the South shared their 2024 lineup ahead of presale starting(Rock the South)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rock the South just announced their lineup for their 2024 festival and we’re already signing up for the presale.

With artists such as Eric Church, Hardy, Jelly Rolly, Nelly, and more, the three-day festival is a can’t-miss summer event. From July 18-20, 2024, country music fans will gather in Cullman for the biggest party in the south.

To get your tickets early, sign up for the presale here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Perkins family upset after ALEA denies body camera footage request