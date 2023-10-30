2024 Rock the South lineup announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rock the South just announced their lineup for their 2024 festival and we’re already signing up for the presale.

With artists such as Eric Church, Hardy, Jelly Rolly, Nelly, and more, the three-day festival is a can’t-miss summer event. From July 18-20, 2024, country music fans will gather in Cullman for the biggest party in the south.

To get your tickets early, sign up for the presale here.

