10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens

Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie...
Top: left to right, Anthony Anderson, Bryan Bass, Monica Baker, Beetina Summers, Donnie Collier. Bottom: Left to right, Donald Stinnett, Gregory Thatch, Joyce Shelton, Sarah Teaven, Sophia Erskine(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten people were arrested on Monday following a drug bust at a home in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, numerous complaints were reported at a home on Plato Jones Street in Athens. Deputies along with the Narcotics Unit and the SWAT team executed a search warrant of the home.

Deputies placed 10 people under arrest after finding nearly four grams of Crack/Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a total of $1464.00 inside the house.

The following were charged with Loitering For Purpose of Unlawfully Using or Possessing a Dangerous Drug:

  • Anthony Delmar Anderson
  • Bryan Eugene Bass
  • Donnie Eugene Collier
  • Monica Lashea Baker
  • Sophia Yvonne Erskine
  • Joyce Marie Shelton
  • Donald Ray Stinnett
  • Bettina Deanne Summers
  • Sarah Marie Teaven
  • Gregory Thatch

Bass and Collier were additionally charged with Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

It is unknown at this time the amount for each subject’s bond.

