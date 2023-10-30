10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten people were arrested on Monday following a drug bust at a home in Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, numerous complaints were reported at a home on Plato Jones Street in Athens. Deputies along with the Narcotics Unit and the SWAT team executed a search warrant of the home.

Deputies placed 10 people under arrest after finding nearly four grams of Crack/Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a total of $1464.00 inside the house.

The following were charged with Loitering For Purpose of Unlawfully Using or Possessing a Dangerous Drug:

Anthony Delmar Anderson

Bryan Eugene Bass

Donnie Eugene Collier

Monica Lashea Baker

Sophia Yvonne Erskine

Joyce Marie Shelton

Donald Ray Stinnett

Bettina Deanne Summers

Sarah Marie Teaven

Gregory Thatch

Bass and Collier were additionally charged with Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

It is unknown at this time the amount for each subject’s bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.