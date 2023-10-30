10 people arrested after drug bust in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten people were arrested on Monday following a drug bust at a home in Limestone County.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, numerous complaints were reported at a home on Plato Jones Street in Athens. Deputies along with the Narcotics Unit and the SWAT team executed a search warrant of the home.
Deputies placed 10 people under arrest after finding nearly four grams of Crack/Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a total of $1464.00 inside the house.
The following were charged with Loitering For Purpose of Unlawfully Using or Possessing a Dangerous Drug:
- Anthony Delmar Anderson
- Bryan Eugene Bass
- Donnie Eugene Collier
- Monica Lashea Baker
- Sophia Yvonne Erskine
- Joyce Marie Shelton
- Donald Ray Stinnett
- Bettina Deanne Summers
- Sarah Marie Teaven
- Gregory Thatch
Bass and Collier were additionally charged with Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
It is unknown at this time the amount for each subject’s bond.
