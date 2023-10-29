Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘Witches Ride’ takes flight through Monrovia neighborhoods

Witches riding through neighborhood streets of Monrovia
Witches riding through neighborhood streets of Monrovia(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Halloween spirit was certainly felt on the streets of Monrovia in a parade-style Witches Ride Sunday afternoon.

Witches took flight through Monrovia neighborhoods to benefit the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department for the 2nd Annual ride. The neighborhood streets were surrounded by onlookers as decorated bikes with riders dressed in their best witch costumes, zoomed past.

The riders zooming past in the neighborhood in Monrovia
The riders zooming past in the neighborhood in Monrovia(WAFF)

The ride, hosted by the area’s women business owners, helped once again bring the community together with a three-and-a-half-mile ride.

Each bike was similar to that of a witch’s broom and all the riders added their own flavor to their respective “broomstick”. Whether it was pumpkins, skulls, you name it, there’s a possibility it was seen throughout the streets of Monrovia.

Decorated bikes ready to roll through the streets of Monrovia
Decorated bikes ready to roll through the streets of Monrovia(WAFF)

All the riders were dressed up in their best witch gear with decorated bikes to complete the look, along with handing out candy. Who could hate that, right?

Prizes were given out to the best costume and the best bicycle decoration.

There were no spells put on anyone, only a spell for a good family-friendly time in preparation for Halloween on Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital
Demond Crumbaugh
Man accused of shooting cars with AR-15 after argument at Decatur Waffle House

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
New Hope man killed in motorcycle crash on Paint Rock Rd.
generic crash
Man in serious condition following Huntsville crash
Deadly shooting in Harvest under investigation
Deadly shooting in Harvest under investigation
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
STEAM Fest welcomes thousands to the Von Braun Center