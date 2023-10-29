‘Witches Ride’ takes flight through Monrovia neighborhoods

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Halloween spirit was certainly felt on the streets of Monrovia in a parade-style Witches Ride Sunday afternoon.

Witches took flight through Monrovia neighborhoods to benefit the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department for the 2nd Annual ride. The neighborhood streets were surrounded by onlookers as decorated bikes with riders dressed in their best witch costumes, zoomed past.

The riders zooming past in the neighborhood in Monrovia (WAFF)

The ride, hosted by the area’s women business owners, helped once again bring the community together with a three-and-a-half-mile ride.

Each bike was similar to that of a witch’s broom and all the riders added their own flavor to their respective “broomstick”. Whether it was pumpkins, skulls, you name it, there’s a possibility it was seen throughout the streets of Monrovia.

Decorated bikes ready to roll through the streets of Monrovia (WAFF)

All the riders were dressed up in their best witch gear with decorated bikes to complete the look, along with handing out candy. Who could hate that, right?

Prizes were given out to the best costume and the best bicycle decoration.

There were no spells put on anyone, only a spell for a good family-friendly time in preparation for Halloween on Tuesday.

