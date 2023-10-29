Deals
Warm and mostly sunny today. Cooler/colder for the week ahead.

By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another warm day with sunshine during the morning, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps in the 80s. Tonight, cloudy. Low temps in the 60s.

Monday, “Transition Day” as a strong cold front will move across the Tennessee Valley. What can we expect with the cold front? Increasing winds out of North, dropping temps and scattered showers. Temps will fall into the 50s and even a few 40s by 5 P.M.. Northerly winds gusting to 25 MPH will help make it feel even colder. Monday night, breezy, clear and chilly. Upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday, A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for cool temps during the day and cold temps at night. Sunny, breezy and cool with temps only reaching the 50s during the afternoon. The Trick-Or-Treat forecast, jacket over costume with temps falling into the 40s. Clear overnight and cold, temps fall all the back into the 20s. Brrrrr. Wednesday, still cool, breezy and sunny. High temps in the 50s. Another very cold night, Wednesday night for this time of year. Around 30 degrees.

Moderating temps for the end of the week and next weekend. Daylight Saving Time Ends next weekend, clocks “Fall Back” and hour.

