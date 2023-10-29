Deals
Strong Cold Front Arrives Monday | 48 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today has been another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds across the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures this afternoon managed to make it into the low and mid 80s. Expect increasing cloud cover as we head into your evening with overnight lows ranging in the low and mid 50s. A few sprinkles will be possible mainly across Northwest Alabama through the overnight hours.

Monday will be a “Transition Day” as a strong cold front sweeps through the area. What can we expect with the cold front? Increasing winds out of north, rapidly dropping temperatures through the day, and scattered light showers. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and even a few 40s by 5 p.m. Northerly winds gusting up to 25 mph will help make it feel even colder, so make sure you are bundling up! Monday night will feature breezy, clear, and chilly conditions with overnight lows ranging in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for chilly temperatures during the day and cold temperatures at night. Expect sunny, breezy, and cool conditions with afternoon highs only reaching the mid and upper 50s. The Trick-O-Treat forecast will be bone-chilling with temperatures falling into the 40s by the early evening hours. Clear skies will make for a cold night with overnight lows dipping in the upper 20s, so get ready for our first frost and freeze of the season Wednesday morning.

Not much change is expected for Wednesday, but temperatures will steadily moderate through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Plan on afternoon highs for your upcoming weekend to warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. Daylight Saving Time Ends next weekend, so don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour!

