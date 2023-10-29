Deals
STEAM Fest welcomes thousands to the Von Braun Center

Kids of all ages heard from astronauts, mathematicians and paleontologists
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 5,000 people of all ages attended STEAM Fest on Saturday hosted by the Alabama Science Festival at the VBC.

“Our goal is to generate interest, enthusiasm, excitement and inspiration about science,” says founder Joe Iacuzzo.

Thousands of young minds ranging from people in kindergarten to high school immersed themselves in the world of science. Iacuzzo says the people in attendance with displays ranged from astronauts to paleontologists.

“NASA has been incredible. Northrop Gunman has been incredible. We’ve got the US Space and Rocket Center now here with their planetarium. We have our own paleontology area here where we’re introducing dinosaurs,” says Iacuzzo. ”

Mathematics also got a spotlight with professors from Auburn University. Melinda Lanius put together a Math Carnival for older kids, inspiring a positive relationship with an often difficult subject.

“If they don’t have a good relationship with mathematics, it might even hinder them for getting their degree. So getting a positive relationship with math early on is important so that they’re gonna persist, they’re gonna achieve their dreams”

Long-time entertainer Steve Trash says he is also pleased with the turnout.

“Today was extremely well attended. The little kids, four-year-olds, up to nineteen year olds were excited about the message and I only see this festival growing,” Trash says.

This year’s STEAM Fest was the third of many expected to come to Huntsville.

