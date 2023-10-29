Deals
New Hope man killed in motorcycle crash on Paint Rock Rd.

Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope man died early Sunday morning following a motorcycle crash on Paint Rock Road.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. after a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by 68-year-old William R. Pruitt struck a deer. ALEA says Pruitt was thrown from the motorcycle and transported to Huntsville Hospital.

At the hospital, he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

