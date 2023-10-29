Man in serious condition following Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A man is in serious condition following a crash on Patton Road in Huntsville Sunday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the time of call came in at 11:06 a.m. at 3201 Patton Road involving a single vehicle. The man injured was taken to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services. It is unknown at this time if another vehicle was involved.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.