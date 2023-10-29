Deals
Man in serious condition following Huntsville crash

By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A man is in serious condition following a crash on Patton Road in Huntsville Sunday morning.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the time of call came in at 11:06 a.m. at 3201 Patton Road involving a single vehicle. The man injured was taken to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services. It is unknown at this time if another vehicle was involved.

