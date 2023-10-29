Deals
Crews battle house fire in Triana

Crews battle a house fire on James Parcus Circle in Triana
Crews battle a house fire on James Parcus Circle in Triana(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews from multiple departments are on the scene of a house fire in the Triana area.

The 911 call went out just before 5pm on James Parcus Circle. That’s about a mile directly south of Huntsville International Airport off Wall Triana.

At this time, we don’t have any word about injuries or what caused this fire. The home appears to be a total loss based on video sent from the scene.

