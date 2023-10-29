Crews battle house fire in Triana

TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews from multiple departments are on the scene of a house fire in the Triana area.

The 911 call went out just before 5pm on James Parcus Circle. That’s about a mile directly south of Huntsville International Airport off Wall Triana.

At this time, we don’t have any word about injuries or what caused this fire. The home appears to be a total loss based on video sent from the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.