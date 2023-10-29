Another Warm Day on Sunday | Big Temperature Drop Arrives Early Next Week

Today has yet again been another warm day in October with afternoon highs ranging in the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. We didn’t break any records, but we sure were close with temperatures running nearly 10-15 degrees warmer than what we usually see this time of year. Expect a few clouds as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows staying mild in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and plan on more warmth with near record high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Cloud cover will be increasing late in the day as a strong cold front approaches the region. This will bring back a few light showers possible for areas mainly across Northwest Alabama during the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will be cooler dipping in the low and mid 50s.

Scattered showers will continue into your Monday morning, so make sure you have the rain gear handy. Even though rainfall amounts will stay rather low, the temperature drop throughout the day will be significant. By the mid-afternoon, Northwest Alabama will have temperatures in the upper 40s, while locations farther east will still be in the 70s. Eventually, all locations drop into the 40s heading into the evening hours with mostly cloudy conditions.

Expect clouds to clear quickly by Tuesday for your Halloween holiday, but despite abundant sun, temperatures will remain chilly as much colder air settles into the Valley. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s with overnight lows falling quickly into the mid and upper 20s! A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for frigid cold temperatures and for frost and freeze overnight Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay chilly Wednesday with another cold night expected into Thursday morning, so make sure you are winterizing your homes and protecting your plants. Plan on a slight warm-up for next weekend with temperatures running closer to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Don’t forget we “Fall Back” next weekend as Daylight Saving Time Ends!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.