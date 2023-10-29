Deals
6 teenagers shot during party in Louisiana

Six teenagers were shot during party in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (SOURCE: KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six teenagers were shot during a party at a home in Lake Charles, Louisiana, KPLC reports.

Deputies say the victims were attending a party at a home when a fight broke out around midnight. During the fight, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victims are one 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds, two 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old. One of the victims was transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities say they are in the process of collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses.

“This was a party full of teenagers. Once again, we have to figure out how these weapons are getting in the hands of our kids. I am urging parents and guardians to do your part and be diligent and mindful of what your kids are doing, where they are going, and who they are hanging out with,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “Teen violence is a problem in our country and it is our duty as parents to know what our kids are up to. We cannot just continue to sit by and allow this type of behavior to happen in our community.”

