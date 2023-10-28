Deals
Sunny & warm today and tomorrow. Big temp drop for early week.

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mild start to the day with temps around 60 degrees will warm quickly to the 80s with mostly sunny conditions. Near record high temps today. Tonight, a few clouds and mild. Low to mid 60s. Sunday, another sunny and warm day. Near record high temps. Mid to upper 80s. Sunday night, increasing clouds. Temps in the 60s.

Monday, a big change with a strong cold front. Scattered showers with a significant temperature drop during the day. By the mid-afternoon, NW AL will have temps in the upper 40s, while locations farther East will still be in the 70s. Eventually, all locations drop into the 40s. during the overnight with mostly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday, chilly. temps in the 50s. Mostly cloudy. Halloween 2023 will be a jacket over the costume year. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the cold temps Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mid to upper 20s! Freeze/frost likely. Temps remain cool Wednesday and another cold night Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temps moderate by the weekend. Don’t forget we “Fall Back” next weekend. Daylight Saving Time Ends.

