Historic Shoals Theatre celebrates long history dating back 75 years

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Shoals Theatre located in downtown Florence opened its doors 75 years ago in October.

Manager Steve Price said the theatre has a long and very historic history. Many famous people have graced the halls of the Shoals Theatre, however, Price said the theater is its own celebrity.

“There are people that just fall in love with this theater,” Price said. “And a lot of people when they come by, they haven’t been in here since they saw a movie as a kid, it’s a thing. It just brings back a lot of memories for them. A lot of people had their first dates here, that kind of thing.”

The theater has been loved by Florence residents and many others for 75 years this month.

“They do,” Price explained. “They love looking at the marquis. I see them stop at the traffic light and peruse the marquis, and look at all the upcoming events. People love it.”

Price said he could tell you about every single artifact still inside. He prides himself in knowing the complete history of the building. He said legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright was almost hired to build the theatre but the owners decided to go in a different direction. And it is not just for plays or musicals.

“Wrap all of that together,” Price said. “It’s just one venue right here that really encompasses the arts.”

This historic theater can play movies and hold concerts as well.

