Deadly shooting in Harvest under investigation
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a deadly shooting on Harvest Road. It happened Saturday at around 5 p-m. Deputies say one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where they later died.

As of 6 p-m Saturday night, areas near Harvest Road and Grant Drive have been shut down.

WAFF has a reporter at the scene. As we learn more information we will update you.

