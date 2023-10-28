Deadly shooting in Harvest under investigation
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff Deputies are currently investigating a deadly shooting on Harvest Road. It happened Saturday at around 5 p-m. Deputies say one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where they later died.
As of 6 p-m Saturday night, areas near Harvest Road and Grant Drive have been shut down.
WAFF has a reporter at the scene. As we learn more information we will update you.
