48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 9 football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 9 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 9 games and scores by clicking here.

Vote for the 48 Blitz Play of the Week, by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Week 9 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Fairview vs. Russellville

The Golden Eagles hang on for the win over the Aggies 31-14

Sparkman vs. Florence

The Falcons punch their ticket to the playoffs over the Senators 36-17

Austin vs. Huntsville

Austin seals the victory over the Black Bears 52-25

Albertville vs. Bob Jones

The Patriots came up big with the victory over the Aggies 51-6

Mars Hill vs. Scottsboro

The Panthers squeeze past the Wildcats for the 36-35 win

Brooks vs. Deshler

The Tigers secured the victory over the Lions 56-28

Randolph vs. Priceville

The Raiders came away with the victory over the Bulldogs 28-24

Elkmont vs. Colbert County

The Indians secured the shutout over the Red Devils 49-0

Fyffe vs. Ider

The Red Devils shut out the Hornets 46-0

Waterloo vs. Shoals Christian

The Flame take it all the way with a shutout victory over the Cougars 68-0

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

