ALEA denies body camera footage request

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of officer-involved shooting victim Steve Perkins was denied the body cam footage request by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency from Sept. 29.

The family of Perkins made the request to ALEA on Oct. 23 for Disclosure of Audio/Video Recording. ALEA Director Chris Inabinett sent a letter to the Perkins family attorney, Cannon Lambert outlining concerns related to the investigation.

Inabinett cited Alabama Law stating that the “custodial law enforcement agency may choose to not disclose the recording if the disclosure would affect an ongoing law enforcement investigation or prosecution.”

Inabinett said further in the letter, that ALEA has a “longstanding practice” of not releasing body cam footage without a subpoena or court order, stating that it would affect the active investigation.

Read the full letter here:

Steve Perkins was killed by Decatur Police officers in the early morning of Sept. 29 after an incident at his residence regarding a vehicle repossession.

ALEA continues to investigate the incident.

