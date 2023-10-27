Safety tips for kids trick or treating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is just four days away, and while kids are already anticipating trick or treating, you should also consider their safety.

SafeKids Columbus says they’re four rules to keep in mind.

First rule, when kids walk be sure to use crosswalks and sidewalks. Also, teach your kids to make eye contact with drivers.

Next, if you’re child is under the age of 12 they should be trick or treating with an adult. If they’re older, use your judgment if they can trick or treat alone.

The third rule is to check their costume. Make sure it fits right so it’s not a hazard and that it has some reflective material.

”To be safe they need to be seen. So, you want your costumes to have a reflective nature about them. Whether you have your child carrying a flashlight, whether they have a glowstick, they have lights that blink, reflectors, all of the above is great, but you want to make sure your child is seen when trick or treating,” said Pam Fair, the director of SafeKids Columbus.

The fourth rule is for drivers. Be sure to slow down in neighborhoods, and also pay attention when turning into driveways to avoid children.

