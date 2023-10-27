Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Safety tips for kids trick or treating

Safety tips for kids trick or treating
Safety tips for kids trick or treating
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is just four days away, and while kids are already anticipating trick or treating, you should also consider their safety.

SafeKids Columbus says they’re four rules to keep in mind.

First rule, when kids walk be sure to use crosswalks and sidewalks. Also, teach your kids to make eye contact with drivers.

Next, if you’re child is under the age of 12 they should be trick or treating with an adult. If they’re older, use your judgment if they can trick or treat alone.

The third rule is to check their costume. Make sure it fits right so it’s not a hazard and that it has some reflective material.

”To be safe they need to be seen. So, you want your costumes to have a reflective nature about them. Whether you have your child carrying a flashlight, whether they have a glowstick, they have lights that blink, reflectors, all of the above is great, but you want to make sure your child is seen when trick or treating,” said Pam Fair, the director of SafeKids Columbus.

The fourth rule is for drivers. Be sure to slow down in neighborhoods, and also pay attention when turning into driveways to avoid children.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital
Demond Crumbaugh
Man accused of shooting cars with AR-15 after argument at Decatur Waffle House

Latest News

Alabama Farmers Cooperative raises money, awareness for breast cancer with run
Alabama Farmers Cooperative hosts Breast Cancer run in Decatur
Huntsville Jewish Leaders hold rally supporting Israel
Huntsville’s Jewish leaders hold rally supporting Israel
Colbert County Animal Services want expenses covered by neglected owner
Colbert County Animal Services urges defendant who neglected over 40 dogs to pay for care
Prayer vigil for Brindlee Mountain HS senior killed in Guntersville car crash
Prayer vigil held for Brindlee Mountain senior killed in Guntersville car crash
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Dozens gathered for pro-Palestine rally in downtown Huntsville