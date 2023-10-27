Partly cloudy and warm Friday through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We start off the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures in the low to middle 60s, with the increased humidity it almost feels like a summer morning.

A mix of sun and clouds will be anticipated for the day with highs reaching the low to middle 80s into the afternoon. It will be another great night for high school football games with warm temperatures in the upper 70s at kickoff. The weekend will bring in a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures will still be very warm in the middle to maybe even upper 80s. This extended rain-free stretch will not help our ongoing drought and conditions will continue to get worse through the weekend.

We have a strong Fall cold front arriving on Monday that will bring some light rain showers to the Tennessee Valley, rainfall totals will likely range from a trace to a quarter inch with Monday’s rain showers. Behind the cold front will be a significant drop in temperatures for Halloween, high temperatures will likely stay in the 50s with breezy winds. Trick or treat weather looks to be chilly and damp with evening temperatures in the 40s!

The first frost of the year will likely come on November 1st with lows dropping into the lower 30s. Temps will bounce back into the 60s for highs by the end of the week into the following weekend.

