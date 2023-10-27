New York pedestrian killed in Jackson County crash
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from New York was killed when a car hit her in Bridgeport on Friday morning.
According to Jackson County Coroner John Jordan, the incident happened a little before noon near Big Daddy Dover’s Outdoors on U.S. 72. Deputies arrived on the scene around 12:21 p.m.
Jordan said the incident was not a hit-and-run, the driver of the vehicle who hit the woman stayed at the scene.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.