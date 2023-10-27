Person in custody, one injured following Morgan Co. shooting
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a shooting in the south part of the county on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say the shooting happened on Wilhite Road. Deputies say the scene is now secure as of 2 p.m. One person was detained. While another person has non-life-threatening injuries.
WAFF 48 News is working to learn more about this breaking news situation. We will update this story when we have more.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.