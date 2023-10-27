Deals
Person in custody, one injured following Morgan Co. shooting

Morgan County Sheriff's deputies at the scene
Morgan County Sheriff's deputies at the scene
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a shooting in the south part of the county on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened on Wilhite Road. Deputies say the scene is now secure as of 2 p.m. One person was detained. While another person has non-life-threatening injuries.

[Update] Scene secure. One person detained. One subject with non-life-threathening injury. Deputies are responding to a...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 27, 2023

WAFF 48 News is working to learn more about this breaking news situation. We will update this story when we have more.

