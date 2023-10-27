Huntsville 2020 capital murder suspect pleads guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville capital murder suspect from 2020 pleaded guilty on Friday morning, according to court documents obtained by WAFF.

In October 2020, Huntsville Police arrested then-25-year-old Travin Dequan Pride for capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Gage Vincent.

The shooting happened on Regent Drive. Officers found Vincent in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pride was originally scheduled to go on trial for Capital Murder on Oct. 30, however, he ended up pleading guilty on Oct. 27.

Pride is slated to be in court for a hearing on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

