The Historic Huntsville Museum, Harrison Brothers building recognized as Reconstruction Era site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Historic Huntsville Museum and Harrison Brothers building is now recognized as a Reconstruction Era historical site. On Friday morning, the Huntsville Historic Foundation announced the National Park Service listed the building to the Reconstruction Era National Historic Network.

The building first opened as a store in 1902 and has remained open ever since. It now exists as a museum, showing how things used to be at the turn of the century.

According to HHF Executive Director Donna Castellano, becoming a Reconstruction Era site is necessary for sharing the history of Huntsville.

“It’s recorded in our family bibles, your photograph albums, and family stories you pass down from generation to generation., Castellano said. “But, it’s also the history of our city, state, and our nation. All of us have a stake in bringing this history to the forefront.”

The building was listed to the Network for the following reasons:

The Foundation’s history exhibition, “Brick by Brick: The Legacy of Henderson and Daniel Brandon,” documents a family who were noted Reconstruction era leaders.

Daniel Brandon’s masonry firm constructed the Harrison Brothers building in 1902, a place that is one of Huntsville’s most beloved historic places.

The museum is open to the public, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the museum, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.