Haleyville man killed in Lawrence County car crash

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Haleyville man was killed in a car crash near Moulton Thursday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said David Hyche, 44, was driving on Alabama Highway 33 when his car left the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned. The crash happened around 11 a.m. about three miles south of Moulton. Troopers said Hyche was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his car. He died on scene.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

