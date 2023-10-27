Deals
First county-owned gym opens in Morgan County

By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County officially welcomed its first-ever county-owned gym on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Officials say the West Park Gymnasium, located in the Neel community of Hartselle encompasses a $2.1 million venue. The facility is 10,500 square feet and will be used for anything from basketball, and volleyball, along with a variety of community events.

Leaders say the cost for construction comes from a settlement with 3M over chemical contaminants along with $160,000 donated by Daikin America of Decatur.

The building also includes office areas and equipment storage rooms.

Morgan County Commissioner Randy Vest says the new gym offers a variety of options for people.

”The gym can accommodate basketball, obviously it has six goals,” Vest said. “It has lines on the floor for three different volleyball courts and two pickleball courts so we have the option of doing a lot of things with the gym.”

The Morgan County community can now enjoy the new gym and all it offers at 74 West Park Road.

