First Alert Weather Day Tuesday (Freezing Temps on the way) A very warm weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Morning lows will be in the 60s. Big changes ahead next week! We are going with a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday to prepare for the overnight frost and freeze early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s with light winds early Wednesday morning. This will lead to the first threat for widespread frost and freezing temperatures of the season. Take some time over the coming days to make sure your property, pets, and or livestock are ready for the abrupt change in the weather next week. The change will begin Monday as the cold front moves in. We expect widespread light rain showers with temperatures falling throughout the day on Monday. A strong northwest wind will gust at 20 to 30 mph into Monday afternoon. The wind chill Tuesday morning will be in the lower 30s. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 50s.

