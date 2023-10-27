Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday (Freezing Temps on the way)

A very warm weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Morning lows will be in the 60s. Big changes ahead next week! We are going with a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday to prepare for the overnight frost and freeze early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s with light winds early Wednesday morning. This will lead to the first threat for widespread frost and freezing temperatures of the season. Take some time over the coming days to make sure your property, pets, and or livestock are ready for the abrupt change in the weather next week. The change will begin Monday as the cold front moves in. We expect widespread light rain showers with temperatures falling throughout the day on Monday. A strong northwest wind will gust at 20 to 30 mph into Monday afternoon. The wind chill Tuesday morning will be in the lower 30s. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 50s.
First Alert
First Alert(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital

Latest News

WAFF Three Day Forecast
Partly cloudy and warm Friday through the weekend
WAFF Future Radar
Passing clouds, warm 80s and breezy Thursday
First Alert Weather
Many More Warm, Dry, & Sunny Days Ahead
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Alabama under fire alert during dry, windy weather