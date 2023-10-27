Financial Friday: Tips to Find a Home Mortgage Lender to Fit Your Needs

Deals
By Haley Baker
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mortgage is likely the most significant financial commitment you will make in your lifetime. So, it’s essential to take the time to find a lender that best fits your needs.

According to Mortgage Origination Sales Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Mark Pokora, local credit unions and banks typically cater to a particular membership and significantly emphasize customer service and the member experience.

“They typically have more experienced loan officers and can get their members pre-approved,” said Pokora.

He added a local lender wants to walk you through each step of the process. They also need your business and thrive off customer referrals.

In addition, some credit unions and local banks have their own servicing departments. That means they can make adjustments quickly.

Pokora said to consider these things when it’s time to get a home loan:

  • Get quotes from multiple lenders
  • Consider all types of lenders — local credit unions, banks, and mortgage companies.
  • Compare loans on the same day so you can judge cost estimates
  • Shop for a loan within a 90-day period, so that there is minimal effect on your credit score
  • Compare loan terms, not only the mortgage rate but also application fees, loan origination fees and closing costs
  • Ask questions if you don’t understand all the loan features

