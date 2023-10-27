Financial Friday: Tips to Find a Home Mortgage Lender to Fit Your Needs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mortgage is likely the most significant financial commitment you will make in your lifetime. So, it’s essential to take the time to find a lender that best fits your needs.

According to Mortgage Origination Sales Manager at Redstone Federal Credit Union, Mark Pokora, local credit unions and banks typically cater to a particular membership and significantly emphasize customer service and the member experience.

“They typically have more experienced loan officers and can get their members pre-approved,” said Pokora.

He added a local lender wants to walk you through each step of the process. They also need your business and thrive off customer referrals.

In addition, some credit unions and local banks have their own servicing departments. That means they can make adjustments quickly.

Pokora said to consider these things when it’s time to get a home loan:

Get quotes from multiple lenders

Consider all types of lenders — local credit unions, banks, and mortgage companies.

Compare loans on the same day so you can judge cost estimates

Shop for a loan within a 90-day period, so that there is minimal effect on your credit score

Compare loan terms, not only the mortgage rate but also application fees, loan origination fees and closing costs

Ask questions if you don’t understand all the loan features

For more ways to save, tune in at noon every Friday for WAFF 48′s “Financial Friday” segment.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.