Experts weigh in on artificial intelligence’s use in education

ChatGPT
ChatGPT(Gray)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ChatGPT is coming to the classroom, but don’t be alarmed. GPT is a technology that is trained to generate human-like text.

Living in the digital age, a majority of people can use artificial intelligence at the touch of a button. AI is when a computer performs tasks commonly associated with being done by humans.

Getting started is easy and beneficial for teachers and students, according to Asim Ali. Ali oversees the Biggio Center for the Enhancement of Teaching and Learning at Auburn University. The center offers advice on teaching with AI.

Ali says Open AI’s ChatGPT is a platform teachers can use to outline lesson plans and students can use for tutoring.

“We actually advise faculty to how to think about partnering with students to level up their skill set as we encourage faculty level up their own skill set as well,” said Ali.

ChaptGPT researcher Thomas fellows says the benefits of the tech outweigh the risks.

“It’s like having a digital assistant by your side,” said Fellows. “For someone like me, who has a learning disability, AI is really going to help people and even out the playing field.”

There are potential risks of AI in education. According to the TeachAI online toolkit, those include plagiarism, accountability, privacy, overreliance and societal bias.

ChatGPT also has its limits.

“ChatGPT can make arguments to an extent, but it will never have that deep, divergent thinking of a human being,” said Fellows.

Alabama lawmakers are also working on ways to use AI as a learning tool and cybersecurity. An official bill has not been drafted.

