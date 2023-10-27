Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

‘Everyone is Special’: Limestone Co. second grader with disability publishes book

Aubry Harper, 7 says she wanted to write a story explaining how everyone is special no matter how different they are.
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A second-grader with a disability at Piney Chapel Elementary School has written a book.

Aubry Harper, 7 says she wanted to write a story explaining how everyone is special no matter how different they are.

When Harper was 2-years-old, she lost all of her fingers on her right hand in an electrical accident. She wants to show others that no matter how different you are, you can do anything you put your mind to.

In her book, titled “Everyone is Special”, she encourages everyone to embrace their differences.

Her mother, Alesha Harper, shares the book’s message.

“It’s OK to be different and everybody’s different in one way or another and it doesn’t make you any less of a person you, you just are strong and you can move forward,” she said.

If you would like to purchase Aubry’s book click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Travin Pride
Huntsville 2020 capital murder suspect pleads guilty
Financial Friday: Tips to find a Home mortgage lender to fit your needs
Financial Friday: Tips to Find a Home Mortgage Lender to Fit Your Needs
Morgan County Sheriff's deputies at the scene
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Fatal crash generic image
Haleyville man killed in Lawrence County car crash
Havoc opens home schedule, Friday October 27.
Huntsville Havoc team is set to meet a stadium full of fans for first home game