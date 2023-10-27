‘Everyone is Special’: Limestone Co. second grader with disability publishes book

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A second-grader with a disability at Piney Chapel Elementary School has written a book.

Aubry Harper, 7 says she wanted to write a story explaining how everyone is special no matter how different they are.

When Harper was 2-years-old, she lost all of her fingers on her right hand in an electrical accident. She wants to show others that no matter how different you are, you can do anything you put your mind to.

In her book, titled “Everyone is Special”, she encourages everyone to embrace their differences.

Her mother, Alesha Harper, shares the book’s message.

“It’s OK to be different and everybody’s different in one way or another and it doesn’t make you any less of a person you, you just are strong and you can move forward,” she said.

