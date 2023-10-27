Decatur hires outside attorney for police employment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city leaders hired outside legal counsel to guide them through an internal investigation behind the deadly police shooting of Steve Perkins. Huntsville based Attorney Robert Lockwood is now tasked with making sure this investigation is handled fairly.

When asked how long the investigation would take, Lockwood said he could not answer, but he ensured the internal investigation will finish as soon as it possibly can.

The internal investigation is not to be confused with the criminal investigation though, as that still sits in the hands of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Lockwood said when Chief Pinion’s department wraps up the investigation, the findings will be sent to him and he’ll be a part of the group that determines if there was any violation of policy.

“My main goal in this process is to ensure that any proceedings are fair to all concerned,” he said. “That includes the citizens of Decatur, the family of Stephen Perkins, and the police officers in question. For the proceedings to be fair, Alabama law has to be followed.”

