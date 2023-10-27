Deals
Day 3: Jury deliberating in LaJeromeny Brown murder trial

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The jury on the LaJeromey Brown murder trial are continuing to deliberate as they go into the third day of trial.

Brown is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III in 2019 during a sting operation.

On the first day of trial the jury heard opening arguments before hearing from multiple former and current officers who were involved in the sting operation. The jury also heard from the lead investigator on the case who presented photos of the scene and the gun that belonged to Brown.

During the second day of trial, the jury heard from Brown himself who said he never knew it was the police he was shooting at. He said he thought he was being robbed because he only saw a silhouette and never saw a face or a vest that said police. He concluded his statement with an apology to Clardy’s family as well as his own.

If convicted of capital murder, Brown could face life in prison and possibly the death penalty. If the jury believes that Brown did not have the intent to kill Clardy, they could find him guilty of felony murder which holds a life sentence in prison or manslaughter which means he could serve between 2-20 years in prison.

