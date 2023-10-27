Bulldogs ready for the 82nd Magic City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The battle for state bragging rights continues Saturday inside historic Legion Field.

The 82nd edition of the Magic City Classic set for kickoff Saturday at 2:30.

The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M will face SWAC Conference foe Alabama State.

We’re gonna have 60 thousand people inside this year, probably another 60-70 thousand outside, Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor said during his weekly press conference.

“And when we don’t have good weather, we may have 40 thousand. It’s the number one classic. It’s the best. Coach (Eddie) Robinson, ya’ll will be at the press conference tomorrow, He’s played in it, coached in it, he’s commentated in it and watched it as a fan. So that means he’s been at the other games because he’s commentated in it, he’s been to all the other classics. Ask him. Just because he played in it, he won’t be biased. It’s the best classic.”

Alabama A&M’s four game winning streak within the rivalry game was snapped at the hands of the Hornets 24-17. This season, the Bulldogs hope starting Quarterback Xavier Lankford will continue his impressive play. Lankford, a Pelham, Alabama native, amassed 320 total yards of offense in the Bulldogs win over Grambling.

“Him (Xavier Lankford) and Quincy (Casey) are capable Quarterbacks, we just need consistency out of them,” Maynor added. “When they play the position of quarterback, they’re pretty good, and when they don’t, they’re pretty bad just like everybody else. So X did that last week and added the running game to it and it took him to another level as he was the player of the week, and we look forward to him to continue what he’s been doing.”

Fans will pack the stadium affectionally known as the Ol’ Grey lady, and even more patrons will celebrate outside of the stadium. This game means a lot to so many proud Bulldogs and Hornets alums.

“It means a lot,” Alabama A&M Defensive End Zareon Hayes said during the Magic City Classic Press Conference. “There’s a lot of fans and a lot of tailgates. I think fans are going to love this game of football, it will mean a lot to them over the years as the coaches say. When you can have your kids from now and they can look back from years now and can see you played in the classic.”

