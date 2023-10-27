Beauty of words come alive at Athens Storytelling Festival

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Storytelling brings a world of imagination and curiosity and at Athens State University on Friday and Saturday, people can partake in the action.

The 17th Annual Storytelling Festival is a two-day experience to hear from master storytellers who do what they do best, tell stories.

Festival Chairman Wayne Kuykendall says storytelling is in his DNA.

“It’s really the oldest form of entertainment, you carry on the oral history and they had to tell about it,” said Kuykendall. “As we know the first week of this month is the fiddlers’ convention here on the campus and that’s the oldest form of entertainment. So the two combined, go hand in hand.”

Online ticket sales for the festival are already closed, but if you still want to attend Saturday you can buy tickets in person at the event.

For more information on the festival, click here.

