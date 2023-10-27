Anderson wins 48 Blitz Player of The Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils continue their dominance in North Alabama. One player within the program, helped lead the Red Devils to their eighth straight Region Championship

Junior Running Back Logan Anderson rushed for a school record 362 yards and Five Touchdowns in a Region Championship clinching win against Pisgah.

That effort gave Anderson the 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“Yep, it was a big game, people had their talking going on,” Anderson said. “We came out and proved ourselves like we do every other week, And everybody came out Friday night, ready to block, ready to hit, great defense, great blocking on the offensive line, great everything we played good. I didn’t think I had that many yards. i didn’t know how many Touchdowns I had to be honest with you. But it is a great appreciation for Tucker Wilks and all those guys Caden Sharp came in and blocked for us and lay it on the line for us.”

Fyffe will travel to face Region foe Ider Friday.

