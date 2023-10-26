Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Woman who had limbs amputated defies odds once again to meet Taylor Swift

Julie Dombo shared her story from Sunday on her Facebook page and with it a photo with one of the world’s most popular celebrities in the music industry. (SOURCE: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A woman who has inspired many due to her recovery after suffering traumatic injuries has recently defied the odds again to meet superstar Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

For the better part of the past decade, Julie Dombo showcased her determination in adapting to new ways to complete daily tasks and maintain her independence after she had her limbs amputated.

In 2015, Dombo survived a shooting during an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Derby, Kansas.

The injuries she sustained in the shooting ultimately led to the loss of her hands and feet.

Technology and rehabilitation helped her to meet and surpass numerous milestones in her recovery.

Dombo also survived breast cancer, another factor leading to a life defined by overcoming odds.

In her efforts to meet with Swift, Dombo drew from her well of determination while at the Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday afternoon.

With fortune turned in her favor, she managed to be at the right place at the right time for an unforgettable meeting.

Dombo shared her story on her Facebook page and with it a photo with one of the world’s most popular celebrities in the music industry.

“I kept saying I’d been watching Taylor go to these games and I kept telling friends and family, ‘I’m gonna see Taylor Swift,’” Dombo said.

To make it happen, Dombo said she cut behind a security guard and got into position to get a picture with the pop star romantically linked with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Her planning and maneuvering worked.

“We put our arms around each other and I looked at my friend’s camera and smiled, hoping that my eyes didn’t shut,” Dombo said. “He took the one picture and I said, ‘Thank you,’ and [Swift] said, ‘You’re welcome.’ So nice.”

Dombo said it was a remarkable moment.

“I was so excited, my heart was pounding,” she said. “I couldn’t wait to tell my husband, John. I knew he wouldn’t believe me.”

Dombo said being in the right place at the right time added another extraordinary chapter in her story.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital

Latest News

The Shoals Theatre located in downtown Florence opened its door 75 years ago in October.
Historic Shoals Theatre celebrates it’s long history of 75 years
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications