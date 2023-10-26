Try these 3 easy makeup looks for last-minute Halloween costumes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for an easy last-minute costume idea for Hallow-weekend, look no further! Olivia Sparks shared 3 costume ideas and what makeup products you’ll need to complete the look.

Dress as the iconic Victoria Beckham (Ellen McDonald)

1. Posh Spice / Victoria Beckham

‘Beckhamania’ has hit social media as the Beckham documentary premiered on Netflix this month. Here’s an easy Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) look for Halloween!

• All-black outfit & microphone

• Elf Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette in “Cream & Sugar” ($3 @ Target)

• NYX Line Loud Lipliner in shade ‘Total Baller’($8 @ Target)

• Posh would apply lip liner, then fill her lips with a clear lip gloss or balm.

Wear the iconic lipstick and a full brow for a Mia Thermopolis look (Ellen McDonald)

2. Princess Diaries / Mia Thermopolis

This is a fun movie poster look to replicate for a last-minute Halloween party!

• White dress, headphones & sunglasses

• High bun hairstyle with a tiara

• Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in ‘Rum Raisin’ ($6.50 @ Target)

• NYX Thick It Stick It Brow Mascara ($12 @ Target)

Dress as every 2000's girl's least favorite step-mom (Ellen McDonald)

3. Meredith Blake (from The Parent Trap)

She’s the stylish stepmom everyone loved to hate in the 90s. This is the easiest last-minute look, and you may already have these items in your closet!

• Black athletic top, jacket, and leggings

• Hair in a claw clip • Toy lizard & water bottle

• Loreal Lumi Glotion (4 shades, $14 @ Target). Apply this sheer foundation for a radiant glow that looks like you’ve been on an all-day hike!

• Covergirl Tinted Lip Balm in ‘You’re The Pom’ ($6 @ Target). This is the perfect red-tinted balm for a soft wash of color that can also be applied to the cheeks for a dewy flush.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.