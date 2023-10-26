Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Try these 3 easy makeup looks for last-minute Halloween costumes

Take a look at these 90s and early 2000s inspired makeup looks for Halloween
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for an easy last-minute costume idea for Hallow-weekend, look no further! Olivia Sparks shared 3 costume ideas and what makeup products you’ll need to complete the look.

Dress as the iconic Victoria Beckham
Dress as the iconic Victoria Beckham(Ellen McDonald)

1. Posh Spice / Victoria Beckham

‘Beckhamania’ has hit social media as the Beckham documentary premiered on Netflix this month. Here’s an easy Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) look for Halloween!

• All-black outfit & microphone

• Elf Bite-Size Eyeshadow Palette in “Cream & Sugar” ($3 @ Target)

• NYX Line Loud Lipliner in shade ‘Total Baller’($8 @ Target)

• Posh would apply lip liner, then fill her lips with a clear lip gloss or balm.

Wear the iconic lipstick and a full brow for a Mia Thermopolis look
Wear the iconic lipstick and a full brow for a Mia Thermopolis look(Ellen McDonald)

2. Princess Diaries / Mia Thermopolis

This is a fun movie poster look to replicate for a last-minute Halloween party!

• White dress, headphones & sunglasses

• High bun hairstyle with a tiara

• Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in ‘Rum Raisin’ ($6.50 @ Target)

• NYX Thick It Stick It Brow Mascara ($12 @ Target)

Dress as every 2000's girl's least favorite step-mom
Dress as every 2000's girl's least favorite step-mom(Ellen McDonald)

3. Meredith Blake (from The Parent Trap)

She’s the stylish stepmom everyone loved to hate in the 90s. This is the easiest last-minute look, and you may already have these items in your closet!

• Black athletic top, jacket, and leggings

• Hair in a claw clip • Toy lizard & water bottle

• Loreal Lumi Glotion (4 shades, $14 @ Target). Apply this sheer foundation for a radiant glow that looks like you’ve been on an all-day hike!

• Covergirl Tinted Lip Balm in ‘You’re The Pom’ ($6 @ Target). This is the perfect red-tinted balm for a soft wash of color that can also be applied to the cheeks for a dewy flush.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder, victim identified after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Scene off Hundley Drive in Huntsville
Death investigation underway in Huntsville, police say
scene of tanker crash on Highway 157.
Tanker truck crashes into pickup on Hwy. 157 in Lawrence County, drivers airlifted to hospital
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch