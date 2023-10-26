Deals
Passing clouds, warm 80s and breezy Thursday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  We begin the early morning with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s again, the steady south breeze overnight has prevented any fog from forming. 

Skies will be mainly cloudy early in the day before we see some clearing around lunchtime, highs today will reach the low to middle 80s with a breezy southeasterly wind.  Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight with overnight lows remaining mild near 60 degrees by daybreak Friday.  Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with warm high temperatures in the middle 80s.  It should be another great night for high school football games with warm temperatures in the 70s at kickoff. 

The weekend will bring in a bit more cloud cover but temperatures will still be very warm in the middle to maybe even upper 80s.  This extended rain-free stretch will not help our ongoing drought and conditions will continue to get worse through the weekend.  We have a strong Fall cold front arriving on Monday that will bring some light rain showers to the Tennessee Valley, rainfall totals will likely range from a trace to a quarter inch. 

Behind the front will be a significant drop in temperatures for Halloween, high temperatures will likely stay in the 50s with breezy winds.  The first frost of the year will likely come on November 1st.

