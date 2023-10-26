Deals
North Alabama organizations to receive part of $2.5 million award to battle homelessness

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded over $2.5 million across the state to help contracted organizations who assist the homeless.

This grant money comes from the Emergency Solutions Grants program, which gives relief money to city leaders. From there, the money flows to local nonprofits who work with the homeless.

Organizations in Madison, Morgan, and Limestone counties will receive some of this funding, as well as organizations in the Shoals and in the Sand Mountain area.

First Stop is one of the area organizations receiving this money. Executive Director Jennifer Geist said there’s more than 600 people considered homeless in North Alabama, and city leaders can’t help them alone.

Geist said money they receive from these grants is crucial for giving homeless people a place to rehabilitate, grow, and ultimately find a home.

“The focus here is building relationships, and helping people get out of the streets, camps, and either move into a shelter as a step into permanent housing,” she said. “That’s the work we do already, and these funds help to support that.”

The awarded grants went to:

City of Florence - $329,060. The city will assist the homeless and those who are near homelessness in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties through the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, The Salvation Army of the Shoals and MOM’s Inc.

City of Huntsville - $400,000. Huntsville will contract with several groups to provide housing and shelter needs for people in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. The contracted groups are AshaKiran, Community Action Partnership, Crisis Services of North Alabama, Disabled American Veterans, Family Services Center Inc. First Stop, Hands Across Decatur, North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, New Futures and The Salvation Army.

Marshall County Home Place Inc. (Guntersville) - $36,000. The organization will provide emergency shelter in Marshall County.

