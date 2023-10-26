Huntsville armed robbery suspect charged in federal court, allowed bond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Montgomery man charged in federal court with robbing a letter carrier at gunpoint in Huntsville will be allowed bond.

On Tuesday, Anthony Barber Jr., 23, was taken into federal custody charged with robbing a U.S. Postal carrier, having U.S. Postal Service Keys, and using a firearm during a violent crime, according to officials. They say the arrest stems from an armed robbery that happened in Huntsville in May.

This is Barber’s second arrest for the same crime. Huntsville Police arrested and charged him with robbery in May.

The robbery happened on Benaroya Lane SW and the carrier was “shaken up but is otherwise unharmed,” according to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department.

On Wednesday, Barber was in court on Wednesday and the judge set his bond at $5,000 and ordered him to be placed in conservatorship with his parents in Montgomery, if he is released.

