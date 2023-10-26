Havoc Drops Puck on Home Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Havoc hockey is back at the Von Braun Center this Friday to open their home slate.

The Havoc started their season on the road where they tallied four points enroute to a pair of wins to start the season out, 2-0.

“I like our work ethic. Guys worked hard for 120 minutes last weekend so, there’s definitely a positive there,” says first year head coach Stuart Stephan.

This season the team has welcomed a handful of new players to the roster, some who takes the ice for the first time in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

“We have a lot of speed, guys are working really hard and it’s just trying to get them to kind of play, we always talk about the havoc way and the way we want them to play, and they’ve been buying into that early on which is really good, so I think we’re just really trying to hound teams and have them on their heels and have us on our toes,” says Stephan.

Huntsville’s home opener will be played on Friday night at the VBC. Puck drop is set for 7 PM against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

