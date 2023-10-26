Deals
Former worship leader jailed again, faces child pornography charges

Jail records show John Justin McCall is facing 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - John Justin McCall is back in jail, facing child pornography charges.

McCall was arrested earlier in October for failing to register as a sex offender in Madison and for trying to solicit sex from a child. Madison County Jail records show he was arrested again Thursday on 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

WAFF’s news partners at the Decatur Daily reported McCall was working as a worship leader at Grace River Community Church in Decatur before he was arrested. The church’s lead pastor, Barry Sempsrott, told the Decatur Daily that church leaders did not know McCall was a convicted sex offender when they hired him, despite running a background check on him. Sempsrott said McCall is no longer working for the church.

“Mr. McCall is no longer associated with Grace River Church in any capacity,” Sempsrott said. “Throughout this terrible ordeal, we have attempted to keep our congregation informed of all verifiable information made available to us, and we will continue to do so.

“To the best of our knowledge, no member of our congregation has been harmed. We continue to investigate this incident, and we will also continue to pray for the victims of this man and their families.”

Madison Police Captain Terrell Cook said the Possession of Child Pornography charges stem from their original investigation into McCall’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violation. He added that Madison police officers are working alongside the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and some federal agencies to investigate McCall.

